Xi's secret letter to Murmu behind thaw in India-China ties? 

Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out to Indian President Droupadi Murmu in March, seeking to "test the waters on improving ties," an Indian official familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The letter expressed concerns over United States deals affecting China's interests and named a provincial official to steer Beijing's efforts. This communication was also relayed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Diplomatic thaw Xi's letter and subsequent developments The outreach by Xi came at a time when trade talks with the US were turning contentious amid Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. And in June, India's government started making serious efforts to improve ties with China, the person told Bloomberg. Soon after Xi's letter, Beijing released a statement celebrating the relationship as a "dragon-elephant tango." This phrase was later echoed by top Chinese officials, indicating a shift toward warmer ties.

Border resolution Border dispute talks and implications for US strategy Last week, India and China agreed to redouble efforts to resolve their border disputes, a major step since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Moreover, PM Modi will head to China, his first trip to China in seven years, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. He is also expected to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.