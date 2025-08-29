'Come, make in India': Modi to Japanese investors in Tokyo 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo , where he underscored the strong economic ties between India and Japan. He said Japanese companies have invested over $40 billion in key sectors such as manufacturing and semiconductors in India. "India and Japan's partnership is strategic and smart....India is the springboard for Japanese business to the Global South. Together, we will shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity," he said.

Economy Japan plans to invest 10 trillion yen He added that Japan's technology and India's talent can together lead the tech revolution. "India is rapidly moving towards clean energy, and by 2047, we have set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power." "India and Japan have agreed on joint credit mechanism, and by leveraging it, we can cooperate for a clean...green future," he said. According to Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to invest 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) over the next decade to strengthen bilateral trade with India.

Economic progress India on track to become world's 3rd-largest economy The prime minister also spoke about India's rapid economic growth, calling it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. He said India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy soon, adding 80 percent of companies want to expand in India. "75 percent are already in profit in India. In India, capital does not just grow; it multiplies. In the last 11 years, India has seen unprecedented transformation -- political stability, economic stability, and transparency in policy," he said.

Japan's contribution Suzuki, Daikin success stories of Japanese investment in India PM Modi also praised Japan's role in major projects over the years, calling it a key partner in India's development journey. He cited examples like Suzuki and Daikin as success stories of Japanese investment in India. He called for an even deeper partnership between India and Japan. "In the last decade, India has made unprecedented progress in next-gen mobility and logistics infrastructure. Our port capacities have doubled. With Japan's cooperation, work is underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project," he said.