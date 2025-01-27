PM Modi congratulates Trump over phone on 'historic second term'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United States President Donald Trump over the phone on Monday, their first conversation since the latter's inauguration as the 47th US President.
PM Modi congratulated Trump on his "historic second term" and reiterated India's commitment to a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership" with Washington.
The Prime Minister also stressed on working together for global peace, prosperity, and security.
Inauguration attendance
Inauguration event attended by Indian dignitaries
Trump was sworn in on January 20 after defeating Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.
The inauguration ceremony in Washington was attended by several dignitaries, including Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the ceremony and highlighted the robust bilateral ties between India and the US.
Bilateral ties
India-US partnership a priority for Trump administration
Jaishankar noted that the Trump administration is eager to prioritize its partnership with India.
He also said that Indian and US diplomats are working to schedule a meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in February in Washington.
During Trump's previous term, he had visited India in February 2020. He also attended a "Howdy Modi" rally with PM Modi in Houston in 2019.
Migration issues
India ready to repatriate citizens residing illegally in US
Addressing concerns over illegal migration, Jaishankar said India is ready to take back its citizens illegally living in the US.
This comes after talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stressed on tackling irregular migration while deepening economic ties.
The Indian-origin population in the US increased by 50% to 4.8 million between 2010 and 2020, the latest US census data revealed.