Trump claims Greenland residents want to be part of US
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his desire to purchase Greenland, claiming that the island's locals are in favor of it.
His remarks came after a fiery phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which he reportedly issued economic threats to force Denmark to give up its claim over Greenland.
"I think we're going to have it," Trump said aboard Air Force One, adding that Greenland's 57,000 residents "want to be with us."
Tense conversation
Trump's call with Danish PM sparks controversy
The phone call between Trump and Frederiksen was described by European officials as "horrendous" and like a "cold shower."
An unnamed source told the Financial Times, "Before, it was hard to take seriously, but I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous."
The US president allegedly threatened Denmark, a NATO ally, with tariffs on its exports to the US.
Firm stance
Greenland's PM responds to Trump's acquisition claims
Responding to Trump's claims, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede had said Greenland is "not for sale" in no uncertain terms.
However, he said he was open to strengthening ties with the US in areas such as mining.
Egede had said that the future of Greenland will be decided by its people, without interference from Denmark or the US.
Political backlash
Danish lawmakers criticize Trump's assertiveness
Danish lawmakers have also expressed their disapproval of Trump's aggressive stance.
Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov maintained that Denmark wouldn't force its citizens to become Americans against their will.
"We understand that the US is a powerful country. We are not. It is up to the US how far they will go. But come what may. We are still going to say no," he declared.
Geopolitical significance
Greenland's strategic importance and Trump's views on Canada
Despite its sparse population, Greenland holds immense geopolitical value owing to its rich reserves of rare earth minerals.
These minerals are critical for national defense and the transition to green energy. It also hosts a large US military base, making the US even more interested in this region.
Separately, Trump also suggested Canada should become a US state for better treatment and security, saying, "I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state."