What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his desire to purchase Greenland, claiming that the island's locals are in favor of it.

His remarks came after a fiery phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which he reportedly issued economic threats to force Denmark to give up its claim over Greenland.

"I think we're going to have it," Trump said aboard Air Force One, adding that Greenland's 57,000 residents "want to be with us."