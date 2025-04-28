Spain, Portugal hit by major power outage: Train services suspended
What's the story
Spain and Portugal are currently dealing with a major power cut that has hit several parts, including their capitals.
The national electricity grid operator in Spain, Red Electrica, has confirmed the development.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Electrica said they were making efforts to restore electricity supplies and were working to determine the reason behind these massive blackouts.
Transportation halt
Renfe confirms nationwide train suspensions
Spain's national railway company, Renfe, confirmed that the whole National Electricity Grid was cut off at 12:30 local time (4pm IST).
The disruption caused an absolute stoppage of train services all over the country, with no departures from any station.
The power cut also had repercussions on the Madrid Open, an annual clay-court tennis tournament, which had to suspend play due to no electricity.
Disruption
Disruption of everyday life
Madrid's Barajas International Airport experienced a power outage, affecting telecommunications as well.
Residents across both Spain and Portugal reported that they had no access to mobile networks. In addition, various airports throughout the region faced significant disruptions.
Many passengers were left stranded in the metro systems of Madrid and Lisbon, with trains stuck in tunnels between stations, according to Euronews Portugal.
Tournament impact
Outage disrupts Madrid Open
The blackout at the Madrid Open made British tennis player Jacob Fearnley walk off the court as matches were suspended.
The blackout also brought down a camera placed above the court and the scoreboards.
Red Electrica confirmed that they were "beginning to recover power in the north and south of the peninsula, which is key to gradually addressing the electricity supply."
France
Parts of France affected too
Citizens of Andorra and areas in France near Spain are also reporting power outages. Further blackouts have been noted as far away as Belgium, according to the latest information.
Domestic media are reporting issues with the European electric grid, which affected national grids in the Iberian Peninsula, according to Euronews.
However, a fire in the south-west of France on the Alaric mountain, which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, could also be a possible cause.