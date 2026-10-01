President Trump allows temporary red dyed diesel use for truckers
World
With gas and diesel prices spiking since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran began, President Trump is rolling out quick fixes ahead of the midterm elections.
His latest move? Letting truckers use red-dyed diesel on highways without facing federal levies, a temporary tax waiver aimed at easing costs for trucking companies and addressing growing frustration over rising expenses.
G-7 releases 100 million barrels
The G-7 just released 100 million barrels from global reserves to help cool off prices, and Trump is also pushing Congress to pause the federal gas tax while urging states to do the same.
But analysts like Patrick De Haan say real relief depends on resolving Middle East tensions, so any drop at the pump might be short-lived as long as global oil supplies stay shaky.