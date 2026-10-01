President Trump: Russia to send over 300,000 tons diesel worldwide
World
President Trump just announced a new deal with Russia: over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel will be shipped to the US and global markets, thanks to what he called a "highly successful" discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The move is all about keeping fuel supplies steady as demand rises. If things go smoothly, an extra 3 million tons could be on the way.
First Russian diesel batch arrives immediately
The first batch arrives immediately, with another 1 million tons expected soon after.
This arrangement is part of a successful discussion between the US and Russia to make sure energy stays available worldwide.