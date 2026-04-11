Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, is being sued for libel and slander by his former charity, Sentebale . The defamation lawsuit was filed at the High Court in London on March 24, Page Six confirmed. This legal action comes a year after Harry resigned as a patron of Sentebale amid an internal dispute with the charity's chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Allegations Mark Dyer also named in the lawsuit Sentebale has also sued Mark Dyer, a close friend of Harry's who was a trustee of the charity before the fallout. The charity's board of trustees and executive director have accused Harry and Dyer of orchestrating a "coordinated adverse media campaign" that began in March 2025. They said the campaign has "resulted in significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership."

Legal proceedings Sentebale seeking court's intervention and protection In a statement, Sentebale's board of trustees and executive director said they are seeking the court's intervention and protection. The statement read, "The Board and Executive Director have taken this legal action to secure that protection." "The costs of doing so are met entirely by external funding, and no charitable funds have been used." The charity was co-founded by Harry in 2006 in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

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Denial Harry and Dyer rejected claims made by Sentebale A spokesperson for both Harry and Dyer categorically rejected Sentebale's "offensive and damaging claims" to the outlet. They said, "It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organization for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve."

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Internal conflict The dispute was primarily with Chandauka The dispute that led to Harry's resignation as a patron of Sentebale in March 2025 was primarily with Chandauka, who is still the chair of the charity's board. The conflict reportedly began when Harry's team asked her to defend his wife, Meghan Markle, against negative media coverage stemming from an awkward photo op at a Sentebale event in April 2024. Chandauka refused, stating they "would not become an extension of the Sussex PR machine."