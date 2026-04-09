Prince Harry was 'reluctant' to leave royals, new book claims

Prince Harry was "reluctant" to leave the royal family but had no choice after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , issued a blunt ultimatum. This revelation comes from Hugo Vickers's new book, Queen Elizabeth II, which details Harry's growing frustrations with the royals before he and his wife, Meghan Markle , stepped down as working royals. The couple is currently living in California.

Proposal details It was all in or all out Vickers writes that when Harry and Markle moved to Canada in 2019, Harry was "keen to discuss a way forward with Queen Elizabeth II." He proposed a "half-in, half-out" arrangement, under which he would be financially independent while continuing to undertake duties for the British Royal Family. However, during a meeting at Sandringham Estate in early 2020, he was told it was either all in or all out. He returned to Canada after this meeting, choosing the out option.

Departure details The Sussexes stepped back in January 2020 In January 2020, the Sussexes announced their decision to step back from their roles as working royals. They moved to California three months later, leaving behind their home at Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the Queen. After Harry's explosive memoir Spare was published in 2023, he and Markle were asked to leave the cottage officially. Their last visit to London was in June 2022, when they brought their children Archie and Lilibet to meet the Queen.

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