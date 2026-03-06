Princess Beatrice-Princess Eugenie limit public appearances after dad Andrew's arrest

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been left "horrified" by their father, ex-Prince Andrew 's recent scandal and arrest. A source told Us Weekly, the sisters "aren't as worried about Andrew being arrested and going to jail, but they are still horrified that he's involved in this and worry there could be more to come." They claimed that the fallout has been "devastating" for them.

Public withdrawal The sisters are not planning any public events The sisters have decided to limit their public appearances in light of the scandal. The source added that "they are not actually planning on doing any public events in the near future because of everything surrounding their parents." This decision comes after Andrew's arrest on February 19 for alleged misconduct in public office, linked to documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Family support Beatrice, Eugenie are still close to Prince William, Kate Middleton Despite the scandal, another source has claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie haven't been "distanced" from other royal family members. They are still close to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are reportedly supportive of them. A source told Us Weekly that "they have been through enough," adding that "they are not being blamed. There is a lot of compassion. They are not pariahs." The only change in feelings is toward Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, they said.

