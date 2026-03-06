Princess Beatrice-Princess Eugenie limit public appearances after dad Andrew's arrest
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been left "horrified" by their father, ex-Prince Andrew's recent scandal and arrest. A source told Us Weekly, the sisters "aren't as worried about Andrew being arrested and going to jail, but they are still horrified that he's involved in this and worry there could be more to come." They claimed that the fallout has been "devastating" for them.
Public withdrawal
The sisters have decided to limit their public appearances in light of the scandal. The source added that "they are not actually planning on doing any public events in the near future because of everything surrounding their parents." This decision comes after Andrew's arrest on February 19 for alleged misconduct in public office, linked to documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Family support
Despite the scandal, another source has claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie haven't been "distanced" from other royal family members. They are still close to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are reportedly supportive of them. A source told Us Weekly that "they have been through enough," adding that "they are not being blamed. There is a lot of compassion. They are not pariahs." The only change in feelings is toward Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, they said.
Public distance
In light of the scandal, Ferguson has reportedly been staying with friends. A source told Page Six that it might be best for her to keep a low profile publicly. The source said, "Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls are the only members of the family who are real royals." They added that it's important for them to stay away from this scandal as much as possible.