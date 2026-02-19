Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arrested amid Epstein files scandal

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, BBC reported. Police say he has been taken into custody and officers are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. While media reports name the suspect as Andrew, the Thames Valley Police has refused to name the accused, as per national guidance.

Statement 'We will not be naming the arrested man' "As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," the police said. "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Espstein Andrew facing pressure over Epstein connection Andrew, King Charles III's brother and late Queen Elizabeth II's son, has come under increasing scrutiny for his years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Thames Valley Police announced earlier this month that they were working with the Crown Prosecution Service, the independent body in charge of prosecuting criminal cases in the UK, to determine whether an investigation into Andrew was necessary.

Files He allegedly shared confidential information with Epstein According to material from the recently released Epstein Files, Andrew appeared to have willfully shared confidential information with Epstein from his official work as trade ambassador in 2010 and 2011. The emails show that Andrew passed on reports of his official visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam along with sensitive investment opportunities.

Case Photo that would haunt Andrew On Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew allegedly sent Epstein a confidential briefing on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's Helmand. At this time, Epstein was already a convicted sex offender. In another email dated February 9, 2011, Andrew hinted that Epstein could invest in a private equity firm he had visited recently. Another damning material was photographs appearing to show Andrew on all fours over a female.

Rules What rules say on confidentiality The official guidelines for trade envoys mandate a duty of confidentiality on sensitive, commercial or political information. This duty continues even after their term ends and is subject to the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989. He was last seen with Epstein in New York in early December 2010, when he reportedly told him he was breaking off their friendship.