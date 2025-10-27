Russia tests long-range nuclear-powered missile as Putin-Trump planned meet fails
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test of a nuclear-powered long-range cruise missile, Burevestnik. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow launching over 100 drones at Ukraine on Sunday night, killing three. The missile reportedly flew for about 15 hours and covered around 14,000km, showcasing "its high capabilities in evading anti-missile and anti-aircraft defences," according to Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces.
The timing of the missile test is notable as it comes days after a planned summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump fell through. The United States also imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, marking some of the most significant actions taken by the Trump administration against Russia. Meanwhile, Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said details of the "successful" missile testing were conveyed to the Trump administration during his visit to the US.
Last week, Russia conducted a "planned" strategic nuclear forces drill under Putin's supervision. The Kremlin claimed the exercise tested staff skills and military command-and-control systems, with all objectives met, CNN reported. Moscow's air defense systems also repelled multiple drone attacks on Sunday night into Monday local time, according to city mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
The Russian drone strikes on Sunday targeted Kyiv, which saw 33 people being injured apart from the three deaths. The injured included seven children. The attacks also caused a fire at a nine-story residential building and damaged the windows of a 16-story high-rise. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more Patriot missile defense systems to bolster defenses against Russian attacks.