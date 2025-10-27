Russia tests long-range nuclear-powered missile as Putin-Trump planned meet fails

Diplomatic fallout

US sanctions on Russian oil firms

The timing of the missile test is notable as it comes days after a planned summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump fell through. The United States also imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, marking some of the most significant actions taken by the Trump administration against Russia. Meanwhile, Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said details of the "successful" missile testing were conveyed to the Trump administration during his visit to the US.