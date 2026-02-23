'Putin has started WW3, must be stopped': Zelenskyy in interview

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of starting World War III. In an interview with the BBC, he said Ukraine will not agree to a ceasefire deal that involves giving up strategic territories. "I believe that Putin has already started it," he said, adding that Russia is trying to impose its way of life on others.

Ceasefire terms Zelensky rejects Russia's demand to cede strategic territories Zelenskyy also rejected Russia's demand for Ukraine to cede parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. He argued that giving up these territories would weaken Ukraine and divide its society. "I see this differently. I don't look at it simply as land. I see it as abandonment - weakening our positions, abandoning hundreds of thousands of our people who live there," he said, adding, "I am sure that this 'withdrawal' would divide our society."

Victory definition Victory means ending the killing, restoring normal lives: Zelenskyy Zelenskyy said victory would mean restoring normal lives for Ukrainians and ending the killing. He also stressed that stopping Putin from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world. "I believe that stopping Putin today and preventing him from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world. Because Putin will not stop at Ukraine," he said.

US relations Trump puts more pressure on Ukraine than Russia, says Zelenskyy Zelenskyy also addressed US President Donald Trump's approach to the conflict. He said that while Trump puts more pressure on Ukraine than Russia, he understands that political elites and leaders change. "It is not only President Trump, we're talking about America," he said, stressing security "guarantees for 30 years, for example."

Election challenges Holding elections under martial law possible, says Zelenskyy Zelenskyy also spoke about the possibility of holding elections under martial law. He said while it was technically possible, security guarantees from the US were a prerequisite. The Ukrainian leader raised concerns over conducting legitimate elections with millions of refugees abroad and the occupied territories by Russia. "If this is a condition for ending the war, let's do it," he said when asked about holding elections.