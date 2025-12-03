Putin says Russia prepared for war if Europe 'wants one'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his country is "ready" for war if Europe seeks one. He accused European leaders of not having a peaceful agenda. "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now," he said in Moscow, according to AFP. The comments came ahead of a crucial meeting in Moscow with US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump 's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Peace process Putin accuses Europe of blocking peace process Putin accused European powers of putting forward proposals that are "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow. "They have no peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war," he said, adding that European governments were obstructing Washington's attempts to secure a settlement. The Russian leader also said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.

Plan criticism US peace plan faces criticism from Kyiv and Europe The United States has proposed a 28-point draft plan to end the conflict, which was later amended after objections from Kyiv and European capitals. Critics argued that the initial version conceded too much to Moscow, especially on territorial issues. The amendments were made in response to concerns that an "unfair peace" should not be imposed on Ukraine, as expressed by Kyiv and European capitals.