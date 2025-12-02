'He's physically fine but...': Imran Khan's sister after visiting jail
What's the story
Dr. Uzma Khanum, the sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has confirmed that her brother is "fit and fine" after a meeting with him in Adiala Jail on Tuesday. "Imran Khan's health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," Khan's party PTI shared on X, quoting Uzma. The meeting came amid concerns about Khan's health and allegations of mistreatment in prison.
Public outcry
Meeting follows family concerns and public protests
Before the meeting, Khan's family members and senior PTI leaders alleged that they were not allowed to meet him for weeks. His son, Kasim Khan, said his father has been held in solitary confinement in a "death cell with zero transparency." He added that there has been no contact or proof of life from his father. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, no one has been allowed to meet Khan or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27th.
Isolation claims
PTI senator claims Khan's isolation is a tactic
PTI Senator Khurram Zeeshan even claimed that Khan is being kept in isolation as a tactic to force him out of Pakistan. He told ANI that the Shehbaz Sharif government fears Khan's popularity, which is why they don't show photos or videos of him. The World Cup-winning cricketer has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in a corruption case.