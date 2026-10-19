Putin proposes Russia-US-China summit to discuss Ukraine war: Report
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. According to The Wall Street Journal, the proposed summit aims to discuss the ongoing Ukraine war and seek a settlement favorable to Moscow amid thawing ties between the US and Russia. The meeting could be held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.
Controversial format
Proposed meeting raises concerns over exclusion of Zelenskyy, European leaders
However, the proposed meeting has raised concerns as it would exclude Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders from talks on the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed discussions about a possible meeting but said no clear agreement was reached on its agenda or whether it would take place.
The proposal was made during a phone call between Putin and Trump on October 9, according to a former Russian intelligence officer cited by the WSJ.
Diplomatic deadlock
US-led efforts to end Ukraine war remain stalled
The proposal comes as US-led efforts to end the Ukraine war remain stalled.
Trump has expressed frustration with Zelenskyy over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.
Washington has also delayed sanctions under a bipartisan bill signed by Trump last month, drawing criticism from lawmakers.
A senior White House official said these decisions were made after seeing few other options to lower fuel prices.
Diplomatic implications
A meeting in China would boost Xi's diplomatic role
A meeting in China would allow Xi to strengthen Beijing's diplomatic role and present the country as a mediator between Washington and Moscow.
Russian officials have reportedly raised the proposal with Beijing through diplomatic channels.
Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, said, "China wants to be seen as the pivot of the great powers, and potentially as a mediator between the US and Russia."
European tensions
Summit could complicate Beijing's relations with Europe
However, the proposed summit could complicate Beijing's relations with Europe. China has tried to maintain economic ties with European countries while supporting Moscow.
A high-profile meeting on Ukraine could raise concerns among European governments about Beijing's position in the conflict.
For Putin, this summit would reinforce Russia's status as a global power while limiting Europe's influence over negotiations.