Quad leaders to meet in Manila on Tuesday
What's the story
The leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and India are set to hold a major meeting on Tuesday. The summit will take place on the sidelines of an important Asian conference in Manila. This will be the first time in two years that the "Quad" nations have come together for such a high-level discussion.
Strategic alliance
Alliance not aimed at any specific country
The Quad group, comprising major Indo-Pacific powers, is widely seen as a strategic counterbalance to China's growing clout in the region.
However, its members have clarified that this alliance is not aimed at any specific country.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted last month that the Quad leaders could meet on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit starting Sunday in Manila.
Discussion points
Supply of critical minerals likely on agenda
The supply of critical minerals is likely to be on the agenda for the Quad summit.
A source familiar with the planning said to Reuters, "The leaders are likely to take up the issue of free and unimpeded commercial shipping lanes in order to secure energy supplies from across the world."
The issue of attacks on commercial ships is very likely to be taken up at this meeting.
Meeting details
First Quad summit after Trump returned to power
The Quad leaders are expected to meet shortly after US President Donald Trump arrives in Manila on Tuesday.
This will be the first time since his return to office last year that he will be attending a Quad summit.
The last such meeting was held in September 2024, where the leaders reiterated their commitment toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region.