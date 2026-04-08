Queen Elizabeth wanted to create memories with Harry, Meghan's children

In her last summer in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had a special wish for her great-grandchildren. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the late monarch wanted to create happy memories with all of them at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. This included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The details are from Hardman's upcoming book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story.

Family's wish The Queen wanted to create happy memories with them As per Page Six, Hardman wrote, "The Queen wanted all the great-grandchildren to come up to Balmoral at some point over that summer, even if the Sussexes might not be able to make it." "She wanted to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her," a friend of the family added. Despite stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Markle visited the UK with their children in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal lineage The late monarch was a great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren Before her passing, Queen Elizabeth was a great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Since the monarch's death in 2022, two more great-grandchildren have been born: Princess Eugenie's second son, Ernest Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice's second daughter, Athena.

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Royal duties The Queen's health deteriorated in summer of 2022 Hardman's biography also reveals that the Queen's health deteriorated in the summer of 2022. Despite her declining condition, she continued to fulfill her royal duties. On September 6, just two days before her death, she carried out her final engagements at Balmoral Castle. This included accepting the resignation of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointing Liz Truss as his successor, the first time a new prime minister was appointed at Balmoral during her 70-year reign.

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