'Asim Munir yearns for war with India': Imran Khan's sister

Aleema Khan, the sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , has accused General Asim Munir of wanting a war with India. In an interview with Sky News on The World with Yalda Hakim, she described Munir as a "radicalized Islamist" and "Islamic conservative." "Asim Munir is a very radicalized Islamist and Islamic conservatist. This is the reason...he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalization...force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," said Aleema.

Diplomatic efforts Imran Khan's approach to India Aleema contrasted her brother's stance, calling him a "pure liberal." She said that whenever Imran comes to power, he tries to befriend India and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Whenever there is this radical Islmaist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer," she said.

Military action Operation Sindoor and its aftermath The allegations came after another sister of Khan was allowed to meet the former PM at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The meeting took place amid rumors that Khan had died in prison after his family had not been allowed to meet him for months. After the meeting, Dr. Uzma Khanum said her brother "is perfectly fine." "However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," she alleged.

Leadership changes Munir's removal from ISI and Khan's imprisonment In 2019, Munir had expressed interest in probing corruption allegations against Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi. This allegedly led to Khan removing him as director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The army did not give any reason for the change, which saw Munir leave the post eight months into a three-year term.