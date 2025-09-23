Putin offers Trump 1-year extension to nuclear weapons treaty  

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension of the strategic offensive arms cap under the 'New START' treaty. Putin stated that he would back an extension of the New START treaty if President Donald Trump also agreed to it. The New START treaty, which limits and verifies strategic nuclear arsenals between Russia and the US, is set to expire on February 5, 2026.

Treaty details What is the New START treaty? The New START treaty imposes limits on the number of long-range nuclear weapons each country can deploy. It also includes verification mechanisms such as on-site inspections and data exchanges. Under the treaty, both countries are restricted to 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and heavy bombers; 1,550 nuclear warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs, and deployed heavy bombers; and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers, and heavy bombers.

Mixed reactions Trump's approval needed for treaty extension White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that Putin's proposal sounds "pretty good," but added that President Trump will address the offer himself. Trump would need two-thirds of the Senate to approve any treaty extension. The treaty originally came into effect in 2011 and allowed for a one-time five-year extension, which was agreed upon in 2021.