Pakistan starts rebuilding Nur Khan airbase, damaged during Operation Sindoor 

Pakistan has started rebuilding parts of the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi months after India's strikes during Operation Sindoor destroyed specialized military trucks at the site. Recent satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows new wall sections and groundwork at the base, which is home to Pakistan Air Force's No. 12 VIP Squadron—responsible for transporting top leadership, including the president and prime minister, per India Today.

Strike details Indian strike during Operation Sindoor According to NDTV, India launched a missile attack against two special-purpose vehicles inside the compound on May 10. These trucks were believed to be Command and Control (C2) centers, integrating air and ground assets with communication systems. The attack also caused secondary damage to neighboring structures, which were later demolished due to structural issues and internal damage. "The rebuilding effort....highlights Pakistan's intention to restore operational capacity at this site," Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab, told India Today.

Reconstruction progress Reconstruction underway at Nur Khan base The current layout of new wall sections matches that of buildings that were demolished in the strike, Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab, told India Today. The latest satellite imagery also shows a Bombardier Global 6000-like VVIP jet and a military transport aircraft parked near the reconstruction zone. Field Marshal Asim Munir has been using the PAF Global 6000 for recent overseas travel while his regular Gulfstream underwent maintenance in the UK.