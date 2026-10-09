Reuters/Ipsos: Donald Trump's GOP approval dips amid tariff inflation concerns
World
Trump's approval among Republicans has taken a hit just weeks before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, worries about inflation and rising prices, largely blamed on Trump's policies like import tariffs, are fueling this drop in support.
Survey finds Republicans's pay lags inflation
The poll found that 57% of Republicans feel their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, clashing with Trump's promises to fix it fast.
Overall, 68% of all respondents are unhappy with how he's handled inflation, and many say they've had to cut back on things like eating out or spending less on entertainment or streaming services.
Economic stress looks set to be a big deal at the polls this year.