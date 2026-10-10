Rohan Rane jailed 20 years in Paris for exploiting minors
World
Rohan Rane, an Indian man who came to France to study before becoming a sports coach, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court for leading an online group that targeted and exploited minors.
The group pressured mostly American girls under 15 into creating explicit and violent content, with the trial revealing disturbing details from victims who bravely came forward.
Rane convicted of extortion and torture
Rane was arrested in 2021 after US authorities passed on information about his role in the "CVLT" network on Discord.
The group became active ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rane was found guilty of extortion and torture with aggravating factors, highlighting how dangerous these hidden online networks can be for vulnerable children.