Putin announces 32-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Easter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 32-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Easter. The truce will be in effect from Saturday at 4:00pm (1300 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT). "We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin announcement said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to the ceasefire and said Kyiv would abide by it.

Previous agreement Kremlin's truce announcement The ceasefire announcement comes after a similar 30-hour truce last year, which both sides accused each other of violating. The latest Kremlin's announcement said Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had ordered Russia's top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, "to stop for this period military action in all directions." However, "troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible ⁠provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions."

Peace proposal 'Russia has chance not to return to attacks' Zelenskyy said Ukraine had repeatedly proposed a halt to fighting for Orthodox Easter. "Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for reciprocal steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holiday ​this ​year and will act accordingly," he wrote on Telegram. "People need an Easter without threats and a real move toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to attacks even after Easter."

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