Russia strikes Ukraine with advanced Oreshnik ballistic missile

On Thursday, Russia launched a hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine , marking the first use of this advanced weapon in over a year. The strike occurred overnight on Thursday and is part of a larger assault amid freezing winter conditions. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, which involved high-precision long-range land- and sea-based weapons. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, four people were killed, and 25 others were injured, according to the BBC.

Missile power Oreshnik missile's capabilities and previous use The Oreshnik missile can travel at speeds of up to 13,000km/hour, making it one of the fastest missiles in existence, roughly 10 times the speed of sound. A statement from the Air Command "West" of the Ukrainian Air Force said the missile was "moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory." The missile has a range that can reach all of Europe and can carry multiple warheads with both conventional and nuclear payloads.

Attack impact Ukrainian cities targeted, casualties reported While the exact location of the Oreshnik strike remains undisclosed, authorities in Lviv reported several explosions and a ballistic missile hit on critical infrastructure. Russian media and military bloggers stated it targeted a huge underground natural gas storage in Ukraine's western Lviv region. The missile was first deployed to hit the central city of Dnipro in November 2024. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia fired a total of 36 missiles and 242 drones overnight.

Attack rationale Russia's justification for the attack Russia has justified its latest attack as a response to Ukraine's alleged attempt to target President Vladimir Putin's residence last month. However, an assessment by the CIA stated that it did not believe it was true. Based on Russian allegations, US President Donald Trump had said, "I don't like it. It's not good." However, by Wednesday, he appeared to have adopted a more skeptical posture, according to CNN.