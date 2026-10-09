Russian strikes kill 3 in Ukraine as toll passes 50
Ukraine faced another tough day as Russian strikes killed three people and injured many more across the country on Friday.
Zaporizhzhia was hit early, leaving one dead and five hurt, including a child, while separate attacks in Ivano-Frankivsk and Bucha claimed two more lives.
The death toll from recent strikes has now climbed past 50 in just three days.
Zelenskyy urges NATO air defense support
In response to the surge in attacks, President Zelenskyy is pushing for stronger NATO support, especially anti-missile systems and more ammo for Ukraine's fighter jets.
He highlighted how energy infrastructure is taking a hit, with teams working nonstop to keep the power grid running.
With winter coming, Ukraine is counting on US-made Patriot air defense systems and new drone interceptors to defend against Russia's increasingly advanced tech.