Russian strikes on Friday kill 3, injure 8 in Ukraine
World
Russian attacks hit several parts of Ukraine on Friday, leaving three people dead and at least eight injured.
Strikes landed in Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Bucha near Kyiv, just days after earlier Russian attacks over the past three days killed more than 50 civilians.
The violence is a harsh reminder of the ongoing conflict's toll on everyday people.
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Both sides remain stuck on the front lines, but for many Ukrainians, daily life just keeps getting harder.