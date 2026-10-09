Saint-Denis mayor Bally Bagayoko tear-gassed and calls police response disproportionate
World
Bally Bagayoko, mayor of Saint-Denis, was tear-gassed while standing with high school students demanding better funding for their schools.
He called out the police response as "disproportionate," saying most students were peaceful and only a few caused trouble.
France student protests prompt 5,000 arrests
Student-led protests have spread across France for over a week, fueled by frustration over underfunded schools and lack of resources.
With over 5,000 arrests (many minors) and rising concerns about police tactics, the movement is sparking national debate about how young people's voices are heard in France.