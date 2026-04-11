Molotov cocktail thrown at Sam Altman's home, suspect arrested
What's the story
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home. The incident took place early Friday morning at around 4:12am (Pacific Standard Time). The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was apprehended about an hour later after police received reports of threats to burn down another building.
Confirmation
OpenAI confirms that the property is Altman's residence
OpenAI has confirmed that the property attacked is Altman's residence. The compound, located at 950 Lombard Street, features two homes and a large modern addition. It was purchased by Altman in March 2020 for $27 million after being listed for $45 million originally. The estate boasts an infinity pool, a wellness cottage, and a "Batcave"-style garage entrance.
Public response
Altman addressed the incident in a blog post
Altman addressed the incident in a blog post on Friday afternoon. He wrote, "A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology." He urged the de-escalation of rhetoric and tactics to prevent such incidents. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, as police have not commented on it yet.
Property history
Controversial history of Altman's home
Altman's home has a controversial history, having been rebuilt after the 1906 earthquake and fire. The redevelopment in the 2010s faced criticism from preservationists for alleged excessive demolition and permitting violations. Altman also sued the developer over construction defects, calling his property a "lemon." The attack on Altman's home comes amid intense scrutiny on OpenAI's decision to partner with the US government for classified military operations.