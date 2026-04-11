Molotov cocktail thrown at Sam Altman's home, suspect arrested

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 's home. The incident took place early Friday morning at around 4:12am (Pacific Standard Time). The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was apprehended about an hour later after police received reports of threats to burn down another building.

Confirmation OpenAI confirms that the property is Altman's residence OpenAI has confirmed that the property attacked is Altman's residence. The compound, located at 950 Lombard Street, features two homes and a large modern addition. It was purchased by Altman in March 2020 for $27 million after being listed for $45 million originally. The estate boasts an infinity pool, a wellness cottage, and a "Batcave"-style garage entrance.

Public response Altman addressed the incident in a blog post Altman addressed the incident in a blog post on Friday afternoon. He wrote, "A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology." He urged the de-escalation of rhetoric and tactics to prevent such incidents. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, as police have not commented on it yet.

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