Saudi Arabia deports 24,000 Pakistani beggars

In 2025, over 66,000 travelers were offloaded at airports across Pakistan as part of a crackdown on organized begging networks and illegal migration. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development about this development. Among those deported were more than 50,000 Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia (24,000 cases), the United Arab Emirates (6,000), and Azerbaijan (2,500).

Image impact FIA chief highlights impact of illegal migration on Pakistan's image FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar said that nearly 51,000 of those stopped were on questionable work, tourist or Umrah visas. He stressed that illegal migration and organized begging are "damaging Pakistan's international standing." This year, 155 Pakistanis have been facing daily deportation from various countries. In the past 11 months, approximately 52,000 Pakistanis have been expelled from 41 countries.

Legal action Pakistan's legal measures against organized begging In February, Pakistan passed several bills banning organized begging, including the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar accused trafficking gangs of "smuggling beggars abroad" and "tarnishing" Pakistan's reputation. The legislation introduced penalties for traffickers, increasing prison terms from three to seven years and fines up to PKR 1 million.

Administrative action Pakistan's administrative measures against organized begging In addition to legislation, Pakistan has deployed administrative penalties as well. This year, the government suspended the passports of 2,000 people accused of traveling abroad to beg in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran, often on the guise of religious pilgrimage. The passports have been banned for seven years. Last November, the authorities added 4,300 beggars to the Exit Control List after Iraqi and Saudi officials reported overcrowded prisons with Pakistani beggars.

Lucrative trade Begging in Pakistan: A lucrative but illegal trade A policy report by Pakistan's Centre for Business and Society found that begging often generates higher income than unskilled labor. According to Dawn, Pakistan has an estimated 38 million professional beggars within a population of 230 million. The average daily income per beggar is around PKR 850, amounting to PKR 32 billion in daily charitable giving or roughly PKR 117 trillion annually, about $42 billion.