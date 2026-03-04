Saudi Aramco's largest domestic refinery struck again by drone
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's key oil export terminal at Ras Tanura has been targeted by an unidentified projectile again. The facility, operated by Saudi Aramco, is one of the world's largest oil export terminals and plays a vital role in global energy supplies. This is the second such incident in days. Initial indications suggested the attack was carried out by a drone, the Saudi Defense Ministry said. No damage was reported.
Qatar
Qatari LNG production accounts for 20% of global supply
Qatar paused its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, as Iran continued to hit Gulf countries in response to Israeli and US strikes against it, forcing precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas infrastructure across the Middle East. Qatari LNG production accounts for around 20% of global supply and plays an important role in balancing the fuel demand in both Asian and European markets.
Conflict
1,097 civilians have been killed in Iran
Regional tensions have escalated after the United States and Israel conducted a massive strike on Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking officials. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host US assets. At least 1,097 civilians have been killed in Iran since the US-Israeli attacks began on Saturday, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports.