This is the second such incident

Saudi Aramco's largest domestic refinery struck again by drone

By Chanshimla Varah 04:19 pm Mar 04, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

Saudi Arabia's key oil export terminal at Ras Tanura has been targeted by an unidentified projectile again. The facility, operated by Saudi Aramco, is one of the world's largest oil export terminals and plays a vital role in global energy supplies. This is the second such incident in days. Initial indications suggested the attack was carried out by a drone, the Saudi Defense Ministry said. No damage was reported.