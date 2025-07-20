'Sleeping Prince' Alwaleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, popularly known as the "Sleeping Prince," died on Saturday after spending nearly two decades in a coma. The prince was only 15 when he suffered a horrific car accident in London in 2005 while studying at a military college. The accident left him with severe brain injuries and internal bleeding, putting him into a complete coma.

Family devotion The story behind the prince's coma After the accident, Prince Alwaleed was transferred to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and remained on life support for almost 20 years. His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, was adamant about keeping him alive and refused to take him off life support. He said only God decides when a person dies.

Public interest Global sympathy and national attention The prince's condition drew national attention and global sympathy. He became known as the "Sleeping Prince," with occasional footage showing slight movements like finger twitches, giving brief hope of recovery. Despite treatment from American and Spanish specialists, he never fully woke up. His death on July 19, 2025, at age 36 ended a long chapter in Saudi Arabia's royal history.