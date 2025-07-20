'Sleeping Prince' Alwaleed bin Khaled dies after 20-year coma
What's the story
Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, popularly known as the "Sleeping Prince," died on Saturday after spending nearly two decades in a coma. The prince was only 15 when he suffered a horrific car accident in London in 2005 while studying at a military college. The accident left him with severe brain injuries and internal bleeding, putting him into a complete coma.
Family devotion
The story behind the prince's coma
After the accident, Prince Alwaleed was transferred to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and remained on life support for almost 20 years. His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, was adamant about keeping him alive and refused to take him off life support. He said only God decides when a person dies.
Public interest
Global sympathy and national attention
The prince's condition drew national attention and global sympathy. He became known as the "Sleeping Prince," with occasional footage showing slight movements like finger twitches, giving brief hope of recovery. Despite treatment from American and Spanish specialists, he never fully woke up. His death on July 19, 2025, at age 36 ended a long chapter in Saudi Arabia's royal history.
Final rites
Funeral prayers held in Riyadh
Funeral prayers for Prince Alwaleed were held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer. The Global Imams Council extended its condolences to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Royal Family. His father, Prince Khaled, said, "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny...we mourn our beloved son."