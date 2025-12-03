Malaysia to resume search for missing MH370 aircraft

The search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume on December 30, more than a decade after the aircraft disappeared with 239 people on board. The announcement was made by Malaysian authorities on Wednesday. The latest search operation will be conducted by the exploration firm Ocean Infinity under a "no find, no fee" arrangement. If they successfully locate the wreckage, the firm would be paid $70 million.

Reason 'Commitment to providing closure to families affected by tragedy' According to local media, the transport ministry said, "The latest development underscores the [Malaysia's] commitment to providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy." Ocean Infinity will be searching "in (a) targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft," the transport ministry added. Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysians, Indonesians, and Australians, as well as Indian, American, Dutch, and French nationals, France24 reported.

Search history Previous search efforts and ongoing investigation Previous searches for MH370 have been extensive, involving 60 ships and 50 aircraft from 26 countries. These efforts ended in 2017 without success. A later attempt by Ocean Infinity in 2018 also failed after three months. The disappearance of Flight MH370 remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries, with many theories but no concrete answers. An investigation in 2018 suggested the plane's controls were likely manipulated to divert its course, but no conclusions could be drawn without finding the wreckage.