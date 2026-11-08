Senior Constable Jakub Kulik fighting for life after Krakow shooting

Senior Constable Jakub Kulik, who bravely stopped a mass shooting in Krakow's historic market square on November 7, is now fighting for his life.

He managed to take down the attacker but collapsed soon after due to severe injuries, including one of his lungs not functioning.

The shooting left six people dead and at least 15 injured.

Poland's justice minister has asked people to donate blood to help Kulik recover.