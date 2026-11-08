Senior Constable Jakub Kulik fighting for life after Krakow shooting
Senior Constable Jakub Kulik, who bravely stopped a mass shooting in Krakow's historic market square on November 7, is now fighting for his life.
He managed to take down the attacker but collapsed soon after due to severe injuries, including one of his lungs not functioning.
The shooting left six people dead and at least 15 injured.
Poland's justice minister has asked people to donate blood to help Kulik recover.
Ultra nationalist attacker subdued by police
The attacker (motivated by radical ultra-nationalist views) was subdued after a close-range gunfight with Kulik and fellow officer Artur Moranski.
Among the victims was a UK citizen, and the shooter allegedly killed family members too.
Poland has declared two days of national mourning, with regional governor Krzysztof Kleczar saying the officers' quick actions meant the number of victims could have been significantly higher as the country comes together to grieve.