South Korea condemns US immigration raid at Hyundai-LG factory

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has condemned a recent United States immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG factory in Georgia as an "unjust infringement" on the rights of South Koreans. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation detained around 300 South Korean nationals, with some being handcuffed and shackled. President Lee expressed his "profound sense of responsibility" for their safety and announced plans for their repatriation to Incheon International Airport later this week.

Repatriation plans Charter flight to bring back detained citizens The South Korean government has arranged a chartered flight with Korean Air to bring back the detained citizens. A Boeing 747, which can carry up to 368 people, will fly from South Korea to Atlanta for this purpose. The immigration raid has drawn widespread criticism in South Korea, especially since it comes at a time when major investments are being made by South Korean companies in the US.

Business impact President Lee dispatches foreign minister to Washington The Hyundai-LG facility in Georgia is a major investment expected to create up to 8,500 jobs. However, the immigration raid has marred these plans. President Lee also dispatched Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to Washington, DC for talks on the matter. The opposition People Power Party called the raid "an unprecedented diplomatic disaster," while Kim Jae-yeon of the Progressive Party termed it "a breach of trust."

Visa controversy Visa status of those detained being investigated The visa status of those detained is still under investigation. Some were reportedly in the US illegally or had overstayed their visas, while others were on the US Visa Waiver Program but weren't allowed to work. None of those detained worked for Hyundai, but about 50 worked for LG Energy Solutions, and 250 mostly Korean national employees worked for HL-GA Battery Company LLC, which operates under Hyundai and LG.