South Korea launches probe after 300+ detained in US raid

The South Korean government has launched an investigation into possible human rights abuses during a recent raid and detention of its citizens by US authorities. The move comes after over 300 South Korean workers were detained for a week in Georgia, following a raid at an electric vehicle battery plant. The incident has tested diplomatic relations between the two nations, despite ongoing trade agreements.

Diplomatic response South Korea expresses 'strong regret' to US The South Korean government has expressed "strong regret" to the US over the incident. A presidential spokesperson said that they have formally requested that their citizens' rights and interests not be compromised during law enforcement operations. This comes as South Korean companies plan to invest billions in the US under a trade deal aimed at avoiding heavy US tariffs.

Information Hyundai's plant opening delayed due to raid The South Korean government has vowed to work with relevant companies to "thoroughly investigate any potential human rights violations or other issues." The South Korean workers were sent back home on Friday, following a week-long detention.

Diplomatic tensions President warns of foreign investment deterrence The raid has heightened tensions between the US and South Korea, with President Lee Jae-myung warning that it could deter foreign investment into the US. He described the situation as "bewildering," stressing that sending workers to help set up overseas factories is a common practice for Korean companies. Last week, Hyundai announced that the plant's opening would be delayed by at least two months, which coincides with the timing of this incident.