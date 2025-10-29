Trump receives South Korea's highest honor, 'Grand Order of Mugunghwa' 

South Korea welcomed United States President Donald Trump with a replica gold crown and the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa," the country's highest decoration, according to the country's presidential office. The event took place on Wednesday as part of Trump's Asian tour, which also included stops in Malaysia and Japan. The visit includes high-profile trade talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Arrival ceremony 'YMCA' played by military band Trump's arrival in South Korea was marked by a grand ceremony. United States and South Korean warplanes escorted Air Force One on its approach. On the tarmac, a South Korean military band played YMCA as guns fired a salute to welcome the US President. Separately, Trump extended an invitation to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un again, but so far, Pyongyang has not commented on his latest overtures.

Award presentation Trump's role as a 'peacemaker' acknowledged President Lee hopes to gain concessions from Trump in ongoing negotiations to reduce US tariffs on South Korea. Lee's office announced that Trump would be awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa" for his role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean Peninsula. The award is named after South Korea's national flower, a type of pink hibiscus known as the Rose of Sharon in English.