Taiwan detains communist party head over alleged Chinese election meddling
What's the story
Taiwanese authorities have detained Lin Te-wang, the head of the Taiwan People's Communist Party. He is accused of running for borough chief under the direction and sponsorship of China's Communist Party, local media reported. The allegations include attempting to buy votes by sending voters to mainland China, where they were hospitably received. The detention comes ahead of Taiwan's local elections on November 28, which could test the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's popularity before the 2028 presidential election.
Investigation underway
Concerns over foreign interference in elections
Prosecutors have expressed concerns over possible foreign interference in the upcoming elections.
They summoned 14 people and nine witnesses as part of their investigation into Lin's alleged activities.
After questioning, they strongly suspected that Lin and another party member had committed a crime.
Fearing potential flight risks or evidence destruction, prosecutors sought court orders for detention and restrictions on visits.
Legal proceedings
Lin previously acquitted of similar charges
The court approved the application to detain Lin. However, the other party member was released on bail of NT$50,000 (approximately $525).
The remaining summoned individuals were also released during the investigation.
Notably, this isn't Lin's first legal trouble over alleged links with China. In 2025, he and another party leader were acquitted on charges of Chinese infiltration and election influence attempts, according to the Taipei Times.
Political backdrop
China-Taiwan relations
Taiwan's political landscape has been marred by tensions with China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province.
Allegations of Chinese meddling have often surfaced during Taiwanese elections.
The island has been governed separately from mainland China since 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party took power in Beijing after a civil war.
Defeated Nationalist forces retreated to Taiwan, which later evolved from martial law to a multiparty democracy.