Teen Eden injured in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumone, officer investigated for disfiguring assault
A 14-year-old named Eden was seriously injured during student protests in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumone, France.
He was looking at his phone when a police officer hit him with a baton, and after Eden kicked back, a second officer fired a tear gas grenade with a Cougar launcher that struck Eden in the face.
The officer is now being investigated for assault by a public official resulting in permanent disability or disfigurement.
French school protests prompt 24 probes
Eden's case is one of 24 current investigations into police actions during protests about school conditions.
Groups like Amnesty International are calling out the use of "less lethal" weapons, saying they're causing real harm.
While France's prime minister called the protests violent, police unions say these weapons are needed to keep order.
The police response has sparked anger among the public and fanned support for a protest movement.