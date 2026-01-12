Meet Jeddah Tower, a skyscraper taller than Burj Khalifa

Saudi Arabia is on track to complete the Jeddah Tower, which will become the world's tallest building. The tower will exceed 1,000 meters in height and will be almost 200 meters taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa . The tower is designed as a vertical city with luxury living spaces, corporate offices, retail areas and observation decks all under one roof.

Architectural feat Engineering marvel and planned amenities Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the same firm behind Burj Khalifa, Jeddah Tower features an aerodynamic tapered form to lower wind pressure at extreme altitudes. It also has a reinforced concrete and steel core for structural stability. The tower will have luxury hotels, elite apartments with Red Sea views, corporate offices and retail districts. Its mixed-use design positions it as a global tourism and business hub.

Project details Construction timeline and investment Construction of the Jeddah Tower started in 2009 but was stalled in 2018 due to local political shifts. Work resumed in 2024 with completion now expected by 2028. The tower alone is tipped to cost over $1 billion, while the broader Jeddah Economic City project runs into tens of billions of dollars. This reflects Saudi Arabia's ambition to attract international business and tourism and generate long-term employment.