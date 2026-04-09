Trump administration mulls NATO withdrawal after Iran war 

The United States President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling a possible withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the US-Israel war on Iran as a "test" that NATO failed. She said, "I have a direct quote from the president of the United States on NATO, and I will share it with all of you. They were tested, and they failed."

Alliance dynamics Leavitt criticizes NATO's lack of support Despite Trump's calls, NATO allies have not sent troops to the war against Iran, outside of defensive maneuvers. Leavitt criticized this lack of support, saying it's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks "when it's the American people who have been funding their defense." The comments came before a meeting between Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Open dialogue Rutte describes conversation as 'frank and open' After their meeting, Rutte described the conversation as "frank and open" but said that NATO allies had provided support through logistics and access to bases. When asked about Trump's potential withdrawal from NATO, Rutte said there was disappointment but also acknowledged that Trump listened carefully to his arguments. "There is a disappointment, clearly. But at the same time he was also listening careful to my arguments of what is happening," Rutte told CNN host Jake Tapper.

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Alliance tensions Trump's complicated relationship with NATO Trump's relationship with NATO has been complicated. He has pushed European partners to increase defense spending, succeeding in getting nonbinding commitments at the 2025 NATO summit. NATO members had agreed to increase their defense budgets to 5% of their GDP by 2035. However, Spain's seeking an exemption from these commitments led to tensions between Trump and Spain. US-European relations were further strained when, last year, Trump threatened to seize Greenland, claiming its ownership was essential for national security.

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