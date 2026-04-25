Trump dispatches Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for Iran talks

United States President Donald Trump is sending his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff to Pakistan this weekend. The two are expected to hold high-stakes talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad. This diplomatic move comes amid ongoing military tensions in the Gulf region and follows Trump's decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at Pakistan's request.

Diplomatic confirmation Vance on standby during Kushner-Witkoff talks White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development, saying the talks are aimed at moving toward a possible deal. "We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal," Leavitt said. US Vice President JD Vance will remain in the US on standby during these discussions, she added.

Negotiation conditions Iran's precondition for US talks Iran has set the removal of the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition for resuming talks with Washington. Meanwhile, Pakistan is playing a quiet mediator role between the two nations. It hosted direct US-Iran talks earlier this month before they stalled on April 21 over the blockade issue.

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War resolution Iranian foreign ministry demands in US-Iran talks Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has said that talks should focus on ending the war and securing Iranian interests. "The main issue is ending the war in a way that secures our interests and demands," he said. This comes as President Trump has extended a ceasefire with Iran without specifying a new expiration date, which Iran dismissed as "meaningless" due to ongoing naval blockades.

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Sanctions imposed US sanctions on China over Iran The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on China's Hengli Petrochemical for allegedly helping Iran's oil economy. It also targeted around 40 shipping firms linked to Tehran's clandestine oil trade. Meanwhile, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized reported US plans to penalize NATO allies who don't support its war with Iran.