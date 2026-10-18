France is burning, says Trump; blames immigration for violence
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for the recent unrest in France. "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once-great country," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. The unrest started with student protests over educational conditions and later expanded to include concerns over inflation and public services.
Violence escalates
French interior ministry reports 550,000 participants in protests
The protests, which began peacefully, soon turned violent with arson, looting, and attacks on public buildings.
The French interior ministry reported 550,000 participants in the protests, while the CGT union estimated 800,000.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said around 1,800 people have been arrested so far as investigations continue into these acts of violence.
Immigration debate
Trump's previous comments on France unrest
This isn't the first time Trump has commented on the unrest in France. Earlier, he had joked about it, saying, "Let's go to France? It's a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions."
Vice President JD Vance also hinted at immigration being a factor behind the unrest. He said Western liberals imported immigrants in the name of diversity without considering assimilation and compatibility issues.
Presidential response
Macron vows to punish those responsible for violence
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to punish those responsible for the violence.
He said, "Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting—even in our town halls—will be prosecuted and punished."
Macron said. The unrest comes ahead of presidential elections in France, putting additional pressure on the government.
France's economy is currently under strain from debt and rising fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions.