Trump makes Russian diesel deal to lower US fuel prices
World
Donald Trump just made a deal with Russia to bring over 300,000 tons of diesel into the US hoping to lower fuel prices before the midterm elections.
While this might offer some relief at the pump, it's stirred up a lot of criticism both at home and abroad.
President Zelensky and Republicans criticize deal
The move came after a discussion between Trump and Putin, and more shipments could follow.
Ukraine's president, Zelensky, called it a "happy birthday present for Putin," saying it undermines efforts against Russian aggression.
Even some Republicans aren't happy, pointing out that the deal clashes with US policies meant to limit Russia's economy.
The timing also raises eyebrows since the US has been pressuring other countries, like India, about their own energy ties with Russia.