Trump makes Russian diesel deal to lower US fuel prices

The move came after a discussion between Trump and Putin, and more shipments could follow.

Ukraine's president, Zelensky, called it a "happy birthday present for Putin," saying it undermines efforts against Russian aggression.

Even some Republicans aren't happy, pointing out that the deal clashes with US policies meant to limit Russia's economy.

The timing also raises eyebrows since the US has been pressuring other countries, like India, about their own energy ties with Russia.