Trump orders Strait of Hormuz blockade after peace talks collapse

President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The move comes amid rising tensions with Iran , which Trump accuses of failing to keep the waterway open. In a series of posts on Truth Social, he warned that any Iranian attacks on US vessels would be met with severe retaliation.

Naval action US forces will target vessels that pay tolls to Iran Trump announced, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz." He also said US forces would target vessels that have paid tolls to Iran and start clearing suspected sea mines in the area.

Accusations and warnings Trump warns any Iranian who targets US will be 'blown' Trump accused Iran of "THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION," saying that leaders, especially in the US, would not be extorted. He warned any Iranian who fires at US or peaceful vessels would be "BLOWN TO HELL!" The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, handling a large volume of global crude and liquefied gas shipments.

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