Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt; Sharif looks on

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his belief that India and Pakistan will "live very nicely together." The remark came at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, where he was co-host alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Trump also praised Pakistan's military leadership and said regional peace "depends on good friends doing good things." Standing next to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , he said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top."

#WATCH | Egypt | US President Donald Trump says, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together..."



(Video source: The White House/YouTube)

Diplomatic gratitude Sharif thanks Trump for preventing nuclear conflict Sharif thanked Trump for his role in preventing a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. "Had it not been for this gentleman, who knows, India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers; had he not intervened with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could have escalated to a level where no one would have lived to tell what happened," Sharif said. Trump has claimed credit for averting war between the two nations several times.

Indian representation India welcomed signing of peace agreement India was represented at the summit by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who was PM Narendra Modi's special envoy. He is the first Indian minister to officially meet Trump since "Operation Sindoor." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India welcomed the signing of a landmark peace agreement at the summit. PM Modi also praised Trump for his "unwavering peace efforts" in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.