US President Trump renames Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has renamed Lake Ontario "Lake America" by executive order. The order applies only to federal use in the US and doesn't affect how Canada or other international bodies refer to the lake. The name change was announced during a press conference at the Oval Office, where Trump said, "We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America."
Name resistance
Canadian PM, New York Governor reject name change
The name change has been rejected by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Carney emphasized that the lake's name predates both Canada and the United States. He said, "Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario—then, now and always."
Hochul also made her stance clear on social media, saying, "New York won't be calling it that."
Name controversy
Vermont Governor slams Trump's decision
Vermont Governor Phil Scott also slammed Trump's decision on the social media platform X, calling it "petty and disappointing."
Grand Chief Pierre Picard of the Wendat Nation in Quebec also issued a statement of condemnation of the change in name, which originates from the Wendat language and means "the lake is beautiful, great."
Name backlash
Proposal to rename oceans sparks outrage
Trump's proposal to rename oceans was also met with criticism.
"We have a gulf, and we have a lake, now all we need is an ocean, so maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both," he told reporters.
This move is seen as unlikely to ease future trade negotiations between the US and Canada, with many Canadians viewing it as provocative and insulting.