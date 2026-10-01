Trump reportedly offers Katie Zacharia White House press secretary position
World
President Trump has reportedly offered the White House press secretary job to Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and attorney.
If she says yes, she will be stepping in for Karoline Leavitt, who left in August.
Right now, Zacharia works as a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, the team behind Truth Social.
Zacharia mixes legal, DHS and media
Zacharia brings a mix of legal know-how, government experience (she has worked briefly at the Department of Homeland Security), and plenty of on-air time as a conservative media voice.
Her background lines up closely with Trump's media approach, so if she takes the job, her communication skills could really shape how the White House connects with the public.