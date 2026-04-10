Trump's 10% global tariff faces test in US trade court

A United States trade court is set to hear arguments on the legality of a 10% global import tax imposed by President Donald Trump . The tax, which came into effect on February 24, was challenged by 24 states and two small businesses. They argue that it violates a Supreme Court ruling that limited presidential authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

Legal debate Legal basis of tariffs The Trump administration imposed the tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This section allows duties up to 15% for up to 150 days on imports during "large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits." However, the states and businesses argue this authority is only for short-term monetary emergencies, not routine trade deficits. The US Court of International Trade in New York will hear their case.

Legal precedent Potential impact on presidential power This is the first time a president has invoked Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act to impose tariffs. The outcome of this case could redefine presidential power in imposing tariffs without congressional approval. Notably, Trump had previously faced a setback when the Supreme Court struck down similar tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

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