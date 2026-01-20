Trump's US map claims Canada, Greenland in NATO leaders' presence
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has shared a map of the US that includes Canada and Greenland as its territories. In a recent post on Truth Social, he shared an image showing NATO leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, watching over the new map. Another picture he shared shows him with JD Vance and Marco Rubio planting a US flag on Greenland.
State proposal
Trump proposes Canada as 51st US state
Trump has repeatedly proposed Canada's designation as the 51st state of the US. He argued that without large US "subsidies," Canada would not remain a "viable country." He said, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st State because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I'm not going to let that happen."
Prize snub
Trump links Greenland acquisition to Nobel Peace Prize snub
Trump has linked his desire to acquire Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In a letter to the Norwegian prime minister, he said that he no longer felt obligated to think "purely of Peace." When asked if he would use force, Trump did not answer directly but threatened tariffs on European nations if a deal isn't reached.
Strategic value
Greenland's strategic location and resources
Greenland is strategically located in the Arctic and is rich in rare earth elements. It is often called a "giant stationary aircraft carrier." The island has a population of 57,000 people and has been under extensive self-government since 1979. However, its foreign policy and defense are controlled by Denmark. Trump has argued that US ownership of Greenland is essential to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory.