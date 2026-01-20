Trump's US map claims Canada, Greenland in NATO leaders' presence

United States President Donald Trump has shared a map of the US that includes Canada and Greenland as its territories. In a recent post on Truth Social, he shared an image showing NATO leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, watching over the new map. Another picture he shared shows him with JD Vance and Marco Rubio planting a US flag on Greenland.

State proposal Trump proposes Canada as 51st US state Trump has repeatedly proposed Canada's designation as the 51st state of the US. He argued that without large US "subsidies," Canada would not remain a "viable country." He said, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st State because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I'm not going to let that happen."

Prize snub Trump links Greenland acquisition to Nobel Peace Prize snub Trump has linked his desire to acquire Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In a letter to the Norwegian prime minister, he said that he no longer felt obligated to think "purely of Peace." When asked if he would use force, Trump did not answer directly but threatened tariffs on European nations if a deal isn't reached.

